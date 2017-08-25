Republican Rep. Rob Bishop is scheduled to hold a town hall in Layton tonight — the second since President Donald Trump took office seven months ago. The first was Thursday in his hometown of Brigham City.
The congressman will speak at Layton Christian Academy (2352 East, Highway 193) at 7 p.m. His event comes months after a handful of tense town halls by Utah leaders — and elected officials nationwide — marked by tough questioning and protesters.
In February then-Rep. Jason Chaffetz hosted a hostile crowd in Cottonwoods Heights that demanded: “explain yourself.” After that, the Utah Republican Party chairman warned representatives to skip live forums, calling the Cottonwood Heights event “violent” and unsafe — an assessment different from that of police and Chaffetz.
A month later, Rep. Chris Stewart faced 1,000 people in Salt Lake City who shouted “do your job” and repeatedly yelled over his answers. His second venture in May, with a largely Republican and rural audience 160 miles from the state’s more Democratic capital, was much calmer.
Bishop now joins Stewart and Chaffetz, who has since left office, as the only members of Utah’s all-Republican congressional delegation to hold an in-person town hall this year. Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch have chatted online with constituents while Rep. Mia Love has tried “open office hours” for small groups of constituents as an alternative format.
Bishop — whose sprawling 1st Congressional District covers the northern part of the state and stretches from Box Elder County to Uintah County, including Ogden and Logan — is chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. He has long opposed former President Barack Obama’s designation of Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah, calling it an overreach of federal power.
He had instead proposed and drafted the Utah Public Lands Initiative Act, which would have protected parts of the region while opening other swaths of land for oil and gas development. Bishop celebrated Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recommendations Thursday to reduce of the size of “a handful” of national monuments, including Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante.
“This is about people as well and the impact of increasingly larger and restrictive monument designations on the people who feel their voices and perspectives have been ignored in the process,” he said.