Happy Friday. North Korean leadership is confused by President Donald Trump’s tweets — just the same as anyone else. After Trump tweeted that North Korea is “starting to respect us,” the country‘s state news agency described the president’s online posts as ”weird articles of his ego-driven thoughts.” The group went on to say that Trump ”spouts rubbish to make his assistants have a hard time.” [WaPost]
Tweets of the day: From @RobertGehrke: “I think what he means by ‘handful of monuments’ is from now on all monuments will be small enough to fit in President’s tiny hands.”
-> From @GideonResnick: “really want to be in the room when Scavino and Trump are siphoning through all these memes and they decide ‘that’s the one’ to retweet”
Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporter Brian Maffly, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial writer Michelle Quist Mumford join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including Rep. Chris Stewart’s potential bid for Senate and boundary adjustments to some national monuments. Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
-> State Rep. Adam Gardiner left his House seat to replace former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott. Now West Jordan’s Republican delegates must find someone to fill his spot. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley gives his take on Zinke’s recommendation on Bears Ears National Monument. [Trib]
Nationally: A watchdog group is questioning whether Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife used a government jet solely to see the solar eclipse. [WaPost]
-> The State Department said Thursday that at least 16 Americans employed at the U.S. Embassy in Havana have suffered hearing loss. [WaPost]
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson