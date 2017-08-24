About 100 delegates for the Salt Lake County Republican Party will meet next month to pick a replacement for Rep. Adam Gardiner, who left his position representing his West Jordan district to take over as county recorder this month.
The West Jordan delegates are set to meet at West Jordan City Hall Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. to pick from eligible candidates.
Republicans earlier this month chose Gardiner to replace Gary Ott, who has a permanent mental incapacity and whose family negotiated his early resignation from office after years of public decline.
He was elected from a field of eight candidates, including former acting Recorder Julie Dole and County Councilman Max Burdick, who finished last in the balloting.