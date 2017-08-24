But since Trump has been in office, Lee has pushed back on the administration’s plans to bolster civil asset forfeiture and opposed early drafts of health-care legislation that had the backing of the president (the senator ultimately voted for the final Senate bill to repeal Obamacare, though it failed to pass). The conservative lawmaker was also the only member of Utah’s congressional delegation to pointedly criticize Trump for his comments blaming both sides — white supremacists and those protesting them — after the violence in Charlottesville, Va.