1 of 16 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart takes a tour of one of the empty cell blocks at the Utah State Pris... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart takes a tour of one of the empty cell blocks at the Utah State Pris... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lt. Melissa Moore talks to Rep. Chris Stewart, at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, A... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks with inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23,... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to inmates at the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 23, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lt. Beau Heaps talks about Rep. Chris Stewart's visit to the Utah State Prison, Wednes... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart talks about his visit to the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart talks about his visit to the Utah State Prison, Wednesday, August 2...