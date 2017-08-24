Americans describe Trump as ’incompetent,’ ’strong,’ ’idiot’ and ’liar’ in new survey. Rep. Chris Stewart says he’ll run for Orrin Hatch’s seat if the senator doesn’t run for re-election. Family of Utah man who died in Afghanistan remember him as a ”fearless” fighter. 

Happy Thursday. The four words Americans associate most with President Donald Trump aren’t all flattering. According to a recent survey from Quinnipiac University, the top results are “incompetent,” ”strong,” ”idiot” and ”liar.” [WaPost]

Topping the news: If Sen. Orrin Hatch doesn’t run for re-election, Rep. Chris Stewart said he will bid for the open seat. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Aaron Butler’s parents and fiancee shared stories about the “fearless” and ”caring” Utah man who died fighting in Afghanistan. [Trib]

-> As the Department of Interior readies to release final recommendations for national monuments this week — including two in Utah — a Utah State University study concludes that landscape-scale monuments are “neither a boon nor a bane” to the economy. [Trib]

In other news: Rep. Chris Stewart held a town hall at the Utah State Prison on Wednesday, where inmates asked Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump and Russia. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> State leaders heading Operation Rio Grande said it could take nearly two years to end crime in the neighborhood. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13]

-> A Utah woman and her 3-year-old daughter have returned to the homeless shelter in Midvale after finding the apartment she was assigned through Rapid Rehousing infested with roaches. [Trib]

-> After Utah raised its fees for first-time concealed weapons permits, the NRA is asking gun owners in the state to speak out against the change. [Trib] [DNews]

-> A state legislative committee voted Monday to begin discussing a draft bill to change firework laws. [Trib] [DNews]

-> State Treasurer David Damschen warned Utahns against using a scam website to find unclaimed property. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> Pat Bagley personifies how he views white nationalism. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke believes that President Donald Trump made the right choice in not pulling out of Afghanistan. [Trib]

Nationally: A new Energy Department report recommended changes that would boost coal and nuclear power. [WaPost]

-> The science envoy to the State Department resigned Wednesday in response to President Donald Trump’s reaction to violence in Charlottesville. [WaPost]

-> A group of rabbis will boycott traditional conference calls with Trump on Jewish holidays. [NYTimes]

-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/emilyinorgandy

