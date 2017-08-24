Americans describe Trump as ’incompetent,’ ’strong,’ ’idiot’ and ’liar’ in new survey. Rep. Chris Stewart says he’ll run for Orrin Hatch’s seat if the senator doesn’t run for re-election. Family of Utah man who died in Afghanistan remember him as a ”fearless” fighter.
Happy Thursday. The four words Americans associate most with President Donald Trump aren’t all flattering. According to a recent survey from Quinnipiac University, the top results are “incompetent,” ”strong,” ”idiot” and ”liar.” [WaPost]
-> Aaron Butler’s parents and fiancee shared stories about the “fearless” and ”caring” Utah man who died fighting in Afghanistan. [Trib]
-> As the Department of Interior readies to release final recommendations for national monuments this week — including two in Utah — a Utah State University study concludes that landscape-scale monuments are “neither a boon nor a bane” to the economy. [Trib]
Tweet of the day: From @ByYourLogic: ”Donald Trump will tweet a Rick and Morty meme by the midterms”
-> A Utah woman and her 3-year-old daughter have returned to the homeless shelter in Midvale after finding the apartment she was assigned through Rapid Rehousing infested with roaches. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley personifies how he views white nationalism. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke believes that President Donald Trump made the right choice in not pulling out of Afghanistan. [Trib]
Nationally: A new Energy Department report recommended changes that would boost coal and nuclear power. [WaPost]
-> The science envoy to the State Department resigned Wednesday in response to President Donald Trump’s reaction to violence in Charlottesville. [WaPost]
-> A group of rabbis will boycott traditional conference calls with Trump on Jewish holidays. [NYTimes]
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson