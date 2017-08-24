Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo Concealed firearms instructor Clark Aposhian kept the crowd entertained during the 6-hour during the OPSGEAR¨ and the Utah Shooting Sports Council's free Concealed Carry Weapons Class and Mass Violence Response Training at the Maverick Center, Thursday December 27, 2012 in West Valley City. In Utah teachers with a conceal carry permit can already carry firearms into classrooms. The course is open to all school employees ranging from teachers, bus drivers, principals and custodians.