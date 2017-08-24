Major delays are expected this weekend as eastbound Interstate 80 will close near the mouth of Parleys Canyon for construction.
The Utah Department of Transportation says the closure is expected from 9 p.m. Friday until Monday at 5 a.m. between the Interstate 215 split and Foothill Drive.
All eastbound traffic will be detoured onto the I-215 east belt. Drivers will need to exit at 3300 South, get onto northbound I-215 and follow signs to eastbound I-80.
UDOT expects heavy congestion and delays of 30 to 40 minutes along the detour route, and urges drivers to allow plenty of extra time or use alternate routes if possible.
The closure will allow construction workers to complete maintenance work on the eastbound I-80 bridge over I-215.
UDOT also warns of possible delays at two other spots this weekend — one in Tooele County, and another in Utah County.
In Tooele County, State Road 201 will close overnight at its junction with Interstate 80. S.R. 201 will close from Friday at 9 p.m. through Saturday at 10 a.m. for bridge maintenance. Drivers will be detoured to State Road 202 to connect with I-80.
In Utah County, congestion is expected because of Brigham Young University’s first home football game overlapping with the LoveLoud concert at Utah Valley University.
UDOT recommends avoiding University Parkway because of construction and expected heavy delays because of the two overlapping events.
UDOT said drivers to the football game should plan to use the 800 North and Center Street exits in Orem as routes to LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Motorists traveling to the LoveLoud concert, said UDOT, should exit I-15 at Orem Center Street and use 1200 West.
Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Updated traffic information is available online at udottraffic.utah.gov or on UDOT’s smartphone apps.