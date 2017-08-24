(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, arr... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Patriot Guard riders arrive at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017, wher... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) An honor guard prepares to receive the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was k... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) An honor guard prepares to receive the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was k... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) An honor guard receives the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Family looks on as the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Robert Barton kisses his father, Jesse Barton (cousin of Aaron Butler) while waiting ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Family members look on as the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed las... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Banners on Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron B... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds lined Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Family members gather around the casket of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was kille...
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, arrives at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Patriot Guard riders arrive at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017, where the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, was flown in. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) An honor guard prepares to receive the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) An honor guard prepares to receive the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) An honor guard receives the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Family looks on as the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, arrives at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Robert Barton kisses his father, Jesse Barton (cousin of Aaron Butler) while waiting for the arrival the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Family members look on as the body of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, arrives at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Banners on Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds lined Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds line Main Street in Monticello to honor the motorcade of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, , Thursday August 24, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Family members gather around the casket of fallen soldier Aaron Butler, who was killed last week in Afghanistan, at the Monticello Airport, Thursday August 24, 2017.