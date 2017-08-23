After a dry summer when fireworks ignited many fires, Utah legislators lighted a fuse Wednesday toward possibly blasting current fireworks regulations.
The Business and Labor Interim Committee voted to open a “committee bill file” to amend fireworks laws. Legislative staff gives priority to drafting legislation that is deemed a committee bill over legislation sought by individual members.
Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, House chairman of the committee and author of legislation that legalized aerial fireworks in 2011, requested the move. But he said exactly what that bill may contain is yet to be worked out.
Other legislators also have opened individual bill files on fireworks to explore everything from a total ban to cutting back on how many days and hours they are allowed, types that are permitted and possibly giving cities clear power to ban them.
Dunnigan has said he is especially considering changes to give cities more authority on where and when they may ban fireworks.
He said Wednesday that he has “met with the state fire marshal, the state forester and the governor’s attorneys and others. There is some ambiguity in the current fireworks law.”
Dunnigan said he hopes to use a committee bill “to clean up the ambiguity, and beyond that will consider some policy changes.” He said he intends to bring it back to the interim committee for consideration and debate before the Legislature’s general session convenes in January.
Meanwhile, others are pursuing other fireworks bills.
Rep. Marie Poulson, D-Cottonwood Heights, was spurred to start drafting one when aerial fireworks burned part of a neighbor’s home and 25 acres this summer.
She has said that a total fireworks ban should be discussed, although she figures it has little chance of passage because “many politicians want to protect the sales tax revenue that fireworks generate.” She said she also is looking mostly at giving cities clear power to ban fireworks.
Her hometown of Cottonwood Heights this summer voted to ban aerial fireworks after the fire that burned the home in her neighborhood, but she notes the city attorney warned the move could draw lawsuits because he felt state law did not clearly give it such authority.
Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Holladay, is also planning a fireworks bill, looking at changing time restrictions on fireworks and perhaps the types allowed.
When aerial fireworks were legalized in 2011, they could be used during the entire month of July. After complaints, Dunnigan scaled that back to three days before and three days after the Independence Day and Pioneer Day holidays, which is still two full weeks.
“Why do we have to allow fireworks on so many days to celebrate two holidays?” Iwamoto asked recently.
Dunnigan has said that he opposes a total fireworks ban that Poulson and others say should be discussed.
He said recently, “Even if we ban fireworks entirely people will still drive to our neighboring state [of Wyoming] and acquire them and bring them back.”
On Tuesday, Utah State Forester Brian Cottam told legislators that “stupid human tricks,” including fireworks, helped double the cost of fighting wildfires this year to $18 million, compared to an average of $9 million.
He said 548 Utah wildfires so far this year were caused by humans, while another 304 were started naturally. In comparison in Nevada this year, he said only three wildfires were caused by humans.