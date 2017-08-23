Utah Rep. Chris Stewart “absolutely” hopes his colleague and mentor Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history, runs for re-election in 2018.
But if he doesn’t, Stewart said he plans to launch a bid for Hatch’s seat.
“If he chooses not to run — and he’s indicated that he probably will — but if he were to change his mind and not run then I believe that we would,” Stewart told The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board Wednesday morning.
“The senator ... hasn‘t made a final decision about a campaign that’s more than a year away.”<br>— Matt Whitlock, Hatch spokesman<br>
When first asked if he was eyeing a possible campaign for the Senate, the conservative lawmaker hesitated.
“How should I answer that?” Stewart asked his chief of staff with a grin.
“I don’t know,” Brian Steed responded, laughing a little.
“Honestly, openly, truthfully and on the record,” prodded Tribune editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce.
Before declaring that he would, in fact, seek the Senate seat if the seven-term incumbent stepped aside — his strongest statement yet — Stewart extolled his “dear friend” Hatch and vowed to campaign for him.
“If he ran again, I would absolutely support him,” he said, later adding: “Utah will lose certain stature without Senator Hatch. His position and the respect that he carries has been beneficial to our state.”
Hatch, 83, said in April that he intends to run for an eighth term in office — though he added that a formal decision wouldn’t come until later this year and would depend on certain circumstances, including if his or his wife’s health deteriorated.
“Right now, yes, I’m going to run,” Hatch told KUTV, though he clarified that he may take that back if “my wife gets sick, or I get sick, or something like that.”
In March, the senator had indicated that he might be willing to step down if Mitt Romney decided to run. Hatch described the former presidential candidate as the “perfect” successor, though Romney hasn’t commented on the mention.
The senator, first elected in 1976, said during his 2012 bid that he wouldn’t run again, but he has since reconsidered. Hatch’s spokesman, Matt Whitlock, said Wednesday that the senator has ”great respect for Congressman Stewart and his dedicated representation in Utah’s 2nd District,” though he’s still weighing another bid for office.
“The senator is focused on a busy legislative agenda and hasn’t made a final decision about a campaign that’s more than a year away,” Whitlock added.
However, a large majority of Utahns do not want him to seek another term in office. Nearly eight in 10 registered voters said Hatch should not run for re-election, according to a Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted in July.
Stewart, who took office in 2012, joins a growing list of possible contenders, prominently including Derek Miller, president of the World Trade Center Utah. Many more Republicans are sure to jump in if Hatch steps aside, including, some speculate, Josh Romney, son of Mitt Romney. Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, a Democrat, has announced that she will run.
The Tribune will update this story throughout the day.