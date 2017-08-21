Secret Service agents max out salaries, overtime allowances protecting Trump and family. Former state lawmaker Chris Herrod concedes Republican primary to Provo Mayor John Curtis. Utah’s Mia Love supports John Kelly’s decision to fire Steve Bannon.
Happy Monday. More than 1,000 Secret Service agents have hit their annual salary caps and overtime allowances just seven months into President Donald Trump’s first year in office. The extra demand on the protection agency has come with the president’s frequent travel and the large size of his family. Randolph Alles, director of the Secret Service, said ”our responsibility is required in law. I can't change that. I have no flexibility.'' [USAToday]
-> Curtis’ victory shows that giving candidates the option to collect signatures to get on the ballot rather than going through the traditional caucus system allows more moderate candidates to secure the GOP nomination. [APviaTrib]
-> After the president’s chief of staff John Kelly fired White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Friday, Rep. Mia Love said she supports Kelly’s many recent changes in the White House. [Trib]
Tweets of the weekend: From @mckaycoppins: ”tfw something happens in politics and you don’t watch Game of Thrones so your entire twitter feed immediately becomes gibberish”
-> From @Ugarles: “TRUMP: I fired Bannon. BANNON: I resigned 2 weeks ago. TRUMP: I fired him 3 weeks ago. BANNON: Quit 2 months ago. TRUMP: Never heard of him.”
Happy Birthday: To state Rep. Lowry Snow, former state Rep. Michael Morley and Kat Boden Dayton.
Weekend in review: By Thursday, law enforcement officers had arrested nearly 300 people as part of Operation Rio Grande. State leaders praised the change in the neighborhood, but others are saying the problem has merely relocated. [Trib]
-> A group of historians filed a brief before the U.S. Supreme Court comparing Trump’s travel ban with limits on Mormon immigration in the early days of the church. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley differentiates the solar eclipse from Trump. [Trib]
-> As state elections officials consider purchasing new voting machines, Robert Gehrke argues that security should be their top concern. [Trib]
Nationally: Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s departure, which was initially amicable, reportedly became tense after Bannon disagreed with chief of staff John Kelly over how President Donald Trump should respond to violence in Charlottesville, Va. [NYTimes]
-> Trump is expected to increase the number of troops in Afghanistan when he announces a new military strategy Monday. [NYTimes]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson