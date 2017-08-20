1 of 8 View Caption

(photo courtesy Chris Federer) Gabriel Blackhelm looks towards the Spiral Jetty from the site of the Promontory Point Resour... (photo courtesy Chris Federer) Kris Udy at her Promontory ranch located about 10 miles from the landfill site. (photo courtesy Chris Federer) Initial construction on Promontory Point Resources' landfill is underway. (photo courtesy Chris Federer) Gabriel Blackhelm at the 2,000-acre site of the Promontory Point Resources' landfill. (photo courtesy Chris Federer) Sign advocating against a Class V landfill -- able to import industrial waste from outside th... (photo courtesy Chris Federer) A Union Pacific train approaches the site of the Promontory Point Resources landfill. Busines... (photo courtesy Chris Federer) Brett Snelgrove of Promontory Point Resources at the company's downtown Ogden office. (photo courtesy Chris Federer) A view of the Great Salt Lake causeway facing west from the landfill site. Hundreds of millio...