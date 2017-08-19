1 of 17 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates with his wife Sue and daughters Nicole, Kiersto... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates during his election night party at the Provo Ma... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates speaks his election night party at the Provo Ma... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis greets his supporters during his election night party at t... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis and Governor Gary R. Herbert talk during his election nigh... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis reacts while learning he is up seven points in Salt Lake C... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates speaks his election night party at the Provo Ma... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates during his election night party at the Provo Ma... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates speaks his election night party at the Provo Ma... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates during his election night party at the Provo Ma... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis talks with his sister Kristine McLeod during his election ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis talks with friend Ray Beckham, of Provo, during his electi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis talks with friend Ray Beckham, of Provo, during his electi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis talks with supporters during his election night party at t... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis reacts while learning he is up seven points in Salt Lake C... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis greets his supporters during his election night party at t... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Mayor John Curtis speaks during his election night party at the Provo Marrio...