Utah Rep. Mia Love supported the firing of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon by chief of staff John Kelly on Friday. During an appearance on CNN, the congresswoman made it clear that she thinks President Donald Trump’s administration needs a shake-up.
“Well, I support any changes in the White House at this point,” Love told host Jake Tapper. “I think that this is probably a showing of Gen. Kelly shaking things up, knowing that things are going quite well in the White House, and I think this might be a good move. Hopefully, anything is better than nothing.”
The move came after Trump’s controversial comments in support of white supremacists, who held a bloody rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12.
Love said that now more than ever people “need certainty and leadership. It would have been nice to get that, but this goes to show, and I’ve said this before, that we have to stop looking to Washington to solve a lot of our problems, to tell us how to feel and what to do; we have to start looking within and making sure that we are the ones who are being the examples out there.”
Tapper noted that Love attended a “unity rally” in Utah, where a supporter of white supremacists stood near her and held a sign upside down for much of the event. She said the man was “off” and that he had “no influence on me.”
“It goes to show, we have to be really comfortable in our skins,” she said, “[and] stand very comfortable in our principles, so when idiots like that show up, that we are not victims, we are empowered.”