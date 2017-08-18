The Salt Lake County Republican Party has picked Rep. Adam Gardiner to become the next county recorder, likely putting an end to turmoil in recent months as details of the failing health of former Recorder Gary Ott and the office’s staff came to light.
Gardiner, of West Jordan, will serve in the position, which primarily handles real estate documents, through 2018. Ott’s family negotiated his resignation five years before the end of his term in 2022 after successfully petitioning a court to become his legal caretaker. The position will be on the November 2018 ballot.
Republicans rejected Ott’s former deputy, Julie Dole, who has been acting recorder since Aug. 1. Dole faced allegations that she ran the office for years as she and Ott’s former fiancee hid the deterioration of his mental health from public view.
The severity of his condition came to light in police reports. On at least three occasions since January 2016, police interacted with a confused Ott, who apparently had lived at the home of his friend and secretary, Karmen Sanone. Court documents say he has a permanent “mental incapacity.”
A group of nearly 350 Republicans chose from eight candidates, including county Councilman Max Burdick. Gardiner and Scott Miller advanced to the second round of voting in accordance with the party’s rules.
In an unusual move, the County Council will meet Friday morning to ratify the Republican Party’s choice. Gardiner will then be sworn in on the spot.