Fundraising organizations drop plans for charity galas at Trump’s Florida club. Utah’s Miller family to match up to $10 million in donations to homeless shelters. Family identifies Utah National Guard member killed in Afghanistan.
Happy Friday. Fundraising organizations are dropping plans to hold charity galas at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. The defections and cancellations seems to be in response to the president’s controversial comments after the violence in Charlottesville. The American Cancer Society, which has done business with the club since at least 2009, moved its upcoming gala to a new venue, citing “values and commitment to diversity.” [WaPost]
Tweets of the day: From @meganamram: “Gonna pitch an alternate-reality tv show where the civil war is over”
-> From @kumailn: ”’All Nazis are bad.’ That’s me taking a controversial stance in #2017”
Happy Birthday: today to state Rep. LaVar Christensen. On Saturday to former state Rep. Jerry Anderson, House Minority Leader Brian King, former state Sen. Scott McCoy and Rep. Chris Stewart's field representative Rhonda Perks. And on Sunday to our friends Holly Mullen, Mike Mower and Joe Morton.
Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Emma Penrod and Matt Piper, features writer Sean P. Means and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including the results of Utah’s primary election and a look at Operation Rio Grande’s first week in action. Each Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
-> After 14,000 mail-in ballots were counted in Salt Lake County, all but three results remained unchanged. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley gives his take on fascism in the Trump era. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly writes about how the majority of Chris Herrod’s supporters voted against an initiative that could have changed how the 3rd Congressional District Republican primary played out. [Trib]
Nationally: Condemning the President Donald Trump’s reaction to the deaths in Charlottesville, James Murdoch, 21st Century Fox executive and son of Rupert Murdoch, pledged $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League. [NYTimes]
-> After White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon contradicted Trump’s stance on North Korea in an interview, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to make it clear that the United States is currently only implementing diplomatic and economic pressure on the country. [WaPost]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson