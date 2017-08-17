Happy Thursday. After a tense few days of responding to the violence in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday with another perspective: one that echoes white supremacy groups. The president said he is ”sad” to see ”the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments” that memorialize leaders of the Confederacy. ”You can’t change history, but you can learn from it,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!” [NYTimes]