Happy Thursday. After a tense few days of responding to the violence in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday with another perspective: one that echoes white supremacy groups. The president said he is ”sad” to see ”the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments” that memorialize leaders of the Confederacy. ”You can’t change history, but you can learn from it,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!” [NYTimes]
Topping the news: Sen. Mike Lee took to Facebook to denounce President Donald Trump’s defense of white supremacy, making him the first and only member of Utah’s congressional delegation to criticize the president’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville. [Trib]
-> A Utah National Guard member was killed in Afghanistan. [Trib]
-> Though Provo Mayor John Curtis declared victory in the Republican primary to replace retired Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the second place finisher hasn’t conceded the race. Chris Herrod, a former state lawmaker, says it’s still ”in the realm of possibility” that he could win after the remainder of the mail-in ballots are counted. [Trib]
-> Should Utah invest less in mass transit? One group says it may soon be phased out by self-driving cars. [Trib]
-> Columnist Michelle Quist explains why she doesn't support Dole’s run for interim recorder. [Trib]
Nationally: In response to President Donald Trump’s decision to double down on his view that ”both sides” were at fault in the violence in Charlottesville, Va., two of his business councils disintegrated. [NYTimes]
-> Hundreds gathered at the University of Virginia on Wednesday to remember Heather Heyer, the woman protesting a white nationalist rally who was killed in Charlottesville. [WaPost]
-> Steve Bannon, White House chief strategist, had a curious interview with The American Progress, where he called white supremacists ”losers” and said his rivals in the Departments of State and Defense are ”wetting themselves.” [WaPost]
-> South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that there won’t be a war on the Korean Peninsula because Trump promised to ask for permission before launching an attack on their northern counterpart. [NYTimes]
