Only three races were altered significantly Thursday when Salt Lake County added results from 14,000 late-arriving, by-mail ballots to its previous election night totals.
That changed who may qualify for the general election in city council races in Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and Herriman.
In the Salt Lake City District 5 race, George Chapman moved into the No. 2 slot with 8.55 percent of the vote percent of the vote — meaning he would advance to general election if that lead holds.
But he was only 11 votes ahead of Benjamin Noah Rosenberg, who had led Chapman by 10 votes on election night. Incumbent Erin Mendenhall was far ahead in the top slot with a whopping 74 percent of the vote.
Of note in the Salt Lake City District 3 race, the qualifiers did not change — but the order of the top two leaders did. Chris Wharton now leads Phil Carroll by 32 votes, after trailing him by 42 on election night.
The percent of ballots returned and counted in District 3 — 36.1 — was higher than in any other race except the slice of the county that participated in the 3rd Congressional District special election, in which 37.4 percent of ballots were counted as of Thursday.
Qualifiers changed in the Cottonwood Heights District 3 race. Tali Bruce is now in the No. 2 slot, holding a nine-vote lead over Tonia Dalton — after trailing her on election night also by nine votes. Michael Hanson has a large overall lead in that race, with 47.8 percent of the vote.
Qualifiers also changed in the Herriman District 2 race. Jared Richardson is now in the No. 2 slot, with a 20-vote lead over Melissa John, after trailing her on election night by 16 votes. Clint Smith has a large overall lead in that race with 44.2 percent of the vote.
In all other municipal races in the county, qualifiers did not change — nor did the order of the top two finishers.
Results are still unofficial and several updates are expected over coming days until final canvasses on Aug. 29. Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen said she plans to release the next update from late-arriving by-mail ballots on Friday at 3 p.m.