A transgender candidate for mayor in Midvale appeared to be taking a big step toward making history in Tuesday’s primary: Sophia Hawes-Tingey was running second among five mayoral candidates there, and the top two advance to the November election.
Meanwhile, all six incumbent mayors in Salt Lake County who faced primaries on Tuesday — in Draper, Sandy, South Salt Lake, Taylorsville, West Jordan and West Valley City — appeared headed toward the Nov. 7 general election in early unofficial results.
And among a few surprises is that big-name Salt Lake County Council member Richard Snelgrove was running third among four candidates for Murray mayor, and only the top two advance. Former four-term mayor Dan Snarr was leading with 42 percent, followed by veteran fire official D. Blair Camp with 34 percent.
However, winners in close races may not be known for days as the county continues to count votes that arrive by mail
The Draper mayoral race was also somewhat of a surprise. Incumbent Mayor Troy Walker — heavily criticized for an aborted attempt this year to bring a homeless resource center to the city — was running second among three candidates, with 37 percent of the vote, but appeared safe to advance.
He trailed City Councilwoman Michele Weeks, who had 47 percent in the early vote count. Financial services agency owner Troy Martinez was a distant third with 16 percent.
That Draper race has been a bit of a soap opera.
A state ethics commission recently dismissed a complaint against Weeks — calling it “just political stuff” — after Walker and other city council members said a letter she wrote in a city-funded newsletter amounted to inappropriate political speech.
Weeks hired former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff to represent her in the matter, and he wrote to council members warning them not to publicly discuss “false” allegations. An upset city council then voted to hire an outside attorney to look into a string of emails Weeks sent, some of which were proofread by a city staffer.
Meanwhile, Martinez earlier sued the city for banning him from the Draper Days parade, but allowing incumbents — including Walker and Weeks — to participate, as long as they do not advocate for re-election.
The only other incumbent mayor running second, but still safe to advance, was Taylorsville Mayor Larry Johnson, with 41 percent of the vote. He trailed City Council member Kristie Overson, who ran against Johnson four years ago. She led in the first count with 54 percent. BYU student Harry Hansen was third with 5 percent.
In Midvale, Hawes-Tingey — hoping to make history as a transgender candidate — was running second among five hopefuls and appearing safe to advance with 24 percent of the vote. She trailed former city council member Robert Hale, who had 31 percent. In a somewhat distant third place was retired CPA Mont Millerberg, with 15 percent.
Hawes-Tingey ran unsuccessfully for the city council two years ago and for the Legislature prior to that.
If elected, Hawes-Tingey would become only the second openly transgender mayor in U.S. history, following Stu Rasmussen, who served as the mayor of Silverton, Ore., from 2009-2014.
In a three-way primary in Sandy, incumbent Mayor Dolan and state attorney Kurt Bradburn were leading. Dolan had 50 percent of the vote to 38 percent for Bradburn. Trailing them was businessman Gary Forbush with 12 percent.
Bradburn and Dolan, who is seeking a seventh term, could be headed for a stormy general election race.
Bradburn charged in recent days that Dolan initially failed to disclose $180,000 in past donations from lobbyists and real-estate developers, received between the end of his last election through the first of this year.
Dolan said the city recorder had required listing donations only from the beginning of this year, but he went back and filed an amended form to show all contributions since 2013 — revealing that extra $180,000. He said the city recorder has said he violated no laws or rules.
But Bradburn said in a press release Tuesday, “It explains why the city of Sandy is now choked with high density housing, because the current mayor is loyal to campaign contributors and not the people of Sandy. Real estate developers have funded his political career for the past 24 years.”
Dolan said, “Bradburn is just trying to look for some way to take me out of office. He’s not really talking about any issues.” He added, “People don’t feel the way he does. I’ve had more support this time around than I have in years.”
In West Jordan, incumbent Mayor Kim Rolfe attracted a large field of four challengers in the primary. Rolfe was leading with 30 percent, followed by city employee Jim Riding with 26 percent, city council member Dirk Burton with 19 percent, city council member Zach Jacob with 17 percent and Erin Clavell with 7 percent.
The West Jordan City Council, of which the mayor is a member, has seen plenty of in-fighting in recent years. At one point, the city council attempted to lower Rolfe’s salary — and he sued seeking to block it.
Some city council members viewed Rolfe’s actions as leading to frequent changes in city managers — West Jordan has had five in six years — and other officials.
Minorities make up 52 percent of West Valley City’s population. But the only minority member ever elected to city office there — onetime Vietnamese refugee Tom Huynh — appears headed to defeat in the mayoral primary.
Huynh, a city council member, was in third place in a four-person runoff, with 22 percent of the vote. Leading was incumbent Mayor Ron Bigelow, with 39 percent, and city council member Karen Lang, with 31 percent. Also, University of Utah researcher Joshua Cameron had 7 percent.
In South Salt Lake, incumbent Mayor Cherie Wood was leading two city council members challenging her. She had 58 percent, followed by Mark C. Kindred with 23 percent and L. Shane Siwik with 18 percent.
Kindred and Siwik raised concerns about the city spending $1.3 million over five years with a company that is run by a close ally of the mayor, and who had been head of Wood’s political action committee.
After those concerns were raised, Kari Cutler stepped down as director of Wood’s PAC. She fills a range of roles at City Hall, from running the mayor’s Promise South Salt Lake before-and-after-school outreach program to helping city departments with grant writing and producing the city’s newsletter.
In South Jordan’s mayoral primary, former state Rep. Rich Cunningham was in trouble, running third in a three-way race with 27 percent. Dawn Ramsey was leading with 40 percent, and in second was Buildtec Solutions President Mark Woolley.