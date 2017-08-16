Trump again says ‘both sides’ were to blame for violence in Charlottesville. Provo Mayor John Curtis declares victory in Republican primary for Chaffetz’s seat. SLC Council incumbents sitting pretty after early primary results.
Happy Wednesday. In his third go at reacting to the violence in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump on Tuesday retreated back to his original response, suggesting that “both sides” were to blame. That announcement comes one day after he condemned neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan by name, facing criticism over his somewhat ambivalent first comment on the deadly situation. [WaPost]
-> Early primary results for Salt Lake City Council show incumbents doing well. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @gopTODD: ”My million dollar idea for today: start a support group of former (fired) Trump administration officials.”
-> From @JonoZalay: ”God, if Trump should be impeached, give us a sign and blot out the sun next Monday Aug 21, 2017.”
Happy Birthday: To former state Sen. Brent Goodfellow.
-> After Salt Lake County jail inmates were relocated to make room for ”Operation Rio Grande,” they stopped receiving drug addiction treatment. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley depicts how Utah remembers the Civil War. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke argues that John Curtis’ win signals a rejection of the traditional Republican caucus system. [Trib]
Nationally: If President Donald Trump follows through with threats to cut Obamacare subsidies that reimburse insurers for lowering deductibles, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that premiums will rise by as much as 20 percent. [NYTimes]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson