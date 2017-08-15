Polling centers are open and mail-in ballots are due. Yep, it’s primary Election Day.
What’s at stake? • The state’s hottest race is the GOP runoff in the special election to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who stepped down early. Registered Republican voters in the 3rd Congressional District will decide whether Provo Mayor John Curtis, former state Rep. Chris Herrod or businessman Tanner Ainge moves forward to the general election.
The winner takes on Democrat Kathie Allen and the United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett, as well as a handful of independent and third-party candidates, on Nov. 7.
Voters across the state will also have the chance to weigh in on municipal primaries. That includes elections in 13 cities in Salt Lake County — Bluffdale, Cottonwood Heights, Draper, Herriman, Midvale, Murray, Salt Lake City, Sandy, South Jordan, South Salt Lake, Taylorsville, West Jordan and West Valley City.
The Salt Lake County clerk’s office distributed more than 354,000 ballots for mayoral and council contests.
How to vote? • Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For a list of voting sites or other questions, see vote.utah.gov.
For the cities and counties conducting elections by mail, ballots had to be postmarked by Monday. But voters can still drop them off Tuesday at polling centers or specially marked drop boxes.
Residents who have misplaced their ballots can file provisionally in-person.
When will the results be posted? • Results in primary races from around the state will be available online at electionresults.utah.gov or on county websites. Those will be updated throughout the night after 8 p.m. and on Aug. 18, 22 and 25.
Final results may not be conclusive Tuesday as mail-in ballots continue to trickle in during the rest of the week.
The state elections office will certify the general election ballot for the 3rd Congressional District on Aug. 31.
Hiccups?• Unaffiliated voters in Utah and Wasatch County were accidentally sent ballots for the 3rd District race (which is open only to Republican voters).
Those wishing to affiliate can bring their ballots to a polling center Tuesday and cast provisional votes. Anyone who has already returned a ballot but still wishes to cast a choice in the Republican congressional primary can bring a state ID to be issued a ballot and cancel the mail-in vote.