After facing criticism, Trump clarifies statement on Charlottesville. Utahns condemned racism during two rallies in response to the violence in Virginia. “Operation Rio Grande” kicks off near downtown homeless shelter.
Happy Tuesday. After he was criticized for his somewhat ambivalent response to the deadly white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, President Donald Trump rerouted his message Monday. He said racist groups are ”repugnant to all that we hold dear as Americans.” He denounced neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan by name. And he called bigotry and racism “evil.” [WaPost]
-> It’s primary Election Day. Find out what’s at stake and where to vote. [Trib]
Tweet of the day: From @RobertGehrke: “When you vote tomorrow, remember to #VoteGehrke. He's anti-Nazi. Cuz apparently now we have to make these sorts of things clear.”
Happy Birthday: To Utah Policy's Bryan Schott and to BYU's Quin Monson.
In other news: Mormon women and political activists gathered in Provo on Monday for a get-out-the-vote rally before the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District. [Trib] [DailyHerald]
-> Pat Bagley illustrates how President Donald Trump deals with racism. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly writes about how a Blanding City Council decision shows that the municipality’s contempt for outsiders applies to foster children, too. [Trib]
Nationally: Three CEOs left President Donald Trump’s business council to protest his initial reaction to the violence in Charlottesville. [NYTimes]
-> A group of people protesting white nationalist violence tore down a Confederate statue in Durham, N.C. [NYTimes]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson