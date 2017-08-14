Trump faces backlash after not directly condemning white supremacists in statement on Charlottesville. Utah leaders react to the deadly melee in Virginia. Meet the Republican candidates facing off in the primary to replace Chaffetz.
Happy Monday. President Donald Trump denounced the “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” in Charlottesville, Va. He did not, though, condemn the white supremacists by name. And now the White House is facing backlash over the statement. [WaPost]
Topping the news: Read the reactions of Utah leaders on the violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va. [Trib]
-> The GOP primary election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz is Tuesday. Read about the candidates’ platforms and the race so far. [Trib]
Tweets of the weekend: From @SenOrrinHatch: “We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home. -OGH”
-> From @SpencerJCox: “I believe there are nuances/false choices/multiple sides to almost every issue...but radical white supremacy isn't <bleeping> one of them!”
Happy Birthday: To Salt Lake County Councilman Michael Jensen and former 4th Congressional District candidate Doug Owens.
Weekend in review: Leaders involved with “Operation Rio Grande” are worried they may not have enough treatment beds for addicts before they start their law enforcement crackdown. [Trib]
-> Matani Manatua was disqualified from the race to be selected as Salt Lake County’s interim sheriff because his POST certification had expired. [Trib]
-> State Rep. Lynn Hemingway is bringing back a bill that would limit how much scalpers can charge after he paid more double the price for tickets to see his daughter-in-law in “Kinky Boots.” [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley gives his take on the standoff between the United States and North Korea. [Trib]
-> Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly looking to interview numerous current and former senior Trump administration officials. [NYTimes]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Courtney Tanner and Emily Anderson