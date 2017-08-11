Happy Friday. How does a president order a nuclear attack? He just does. If the president wants to strike, his senior military advisers have few options but to carry it out or resign. As the rhetoric between the United States and North Korea escalates, here’s a look at how a president could take us to nuclear war. [WaPost]
Topping the news: Out-of-state super-PACs have spent $853,000 trying to influence the 3rd Congressional District special election. [Trib]
-> The new centrist United Utah Party is asking the state to stop funding GOP primary elections, saying it’s unfair to voters who aren't registered as Republicans. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @StephenAtHome: “Get ready for the sequel: ‘2 Fiery 2 Furious: Pyongyang Drift!‘”
-> From @jeremynewberger: “Vacation Schedule: Play a round of golf. Provoke a nuclear war with North Korea. Insult Mitch McConnell. Retweet Fox & Friends. More golf.”
-> From @juliaritchey: “Whenever I see Club 4 Growth, I keep thinking it's an MLM hair growth product for balding dudes.”
Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporter Taylor Anderson, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, editorial page editor George Pyle and senior managing editor Matt Canham join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including Operation Rio Grande and lawmakers’ response to constituents on social media. Each Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
In other news: Before the state’s new DUI law was passed, Utah ranked No. 8 for toughest in the nation drunken driving law. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley illustrates the eclipse that he feels is already happening. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly relates the concerns of some of Rep. Mia Love’s constituents, who feel she intentionally left them out of her town hall alternative. [Trib]
Where are they?
State Auditor John Dougall attends the Weber County Fair.
