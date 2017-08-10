Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Richard Davis, chairman of the new United Utah Party, is calling for an end of state funding for GOP primaries where only Republicans — not all taxpayers — may participate. Richard Davis is helping to organize a new centrist party of disaffected Republicans and Democrats called the Utah United Party. Organizers as well as several former GOP and Democratic leaders announced the new party during a press conference in the Centennial Room at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Monday May 22, 2017.