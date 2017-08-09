Happy Wednesday. President Donald Trump loves to bash the press. He tweets -- pretty much daily -- about the ”fake news” media and relishes in telling his base how much he hates certain newspapers. But deep down, it appears, he’s really concerned about getting positive press. The White House currently pays a staffer $89,000 a year to spot and distribute positive stories from the mainstream media. [Politico]
Topping the news: The LDS Church excommunicated a high ranking official for the first time in three decades but has declined to say why. [Trib]
-> State Rep. Adam Gardiner wants to swap the Philo Farnsworth statue at the U.S. Capitol with one of Martha Hughes Cannon, the first woman state lawmaker. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @SpencerJCox: “Me after LONG day: Did I miss anything? Wife: Trump threatened N. Korea w nuclear war. Me: ok Her: Glen Campbell died. Me: NOOO!”
-> From @byrdinator: “A frustrated House GOP aide just now: ‘We're going to get to December and not have done anything except nuke North Korea.‘”
-> From @AnandWrites: “no one kill an archduke until further notice.”
Happy Birthday: To former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff and Rep. Chris Stewart’s constituent affairs representative Abby Hunsaker.
In other news: Tanner Ainge, a candidate in the special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, took advantage of his father’s fame at a fundraiser Monday at which supporters could dunk the former professional basketball player in a tub of water. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley gives his take on the feud between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. [Trib]
