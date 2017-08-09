In this June 19, 2013 photo, Donald Trump signals thumbs up as he arrives with his children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka to announce the building of Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The 69-story tower has drawn praise for its sleek, twisting design. Prices for the condominiums have set records. But the politics of President Donald Trump have caused such outrage that the mayor won’t attend the Feb. 28 grand opening and has lobbied for a name change. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)