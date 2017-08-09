Washington • Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz will serve a fellowship at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School this fall where he will examine challenges to privacy and evolving technology, the school announced Wednesday.
Chaffetz, who stepped down from his U.S. House seat June 30, will join a class of political leaders who will work with Harvard students as part of the program’s focus on boosting interactions between the academic and political worlds. Other fellows include former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, The Washington Post’s Dan Balz and Karen Finney, a former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
“Jason Chaffetz has been a legislative pioneer in bringing complex issues such as the impact of emerging technologies on all aspects of our lives to the table for expert examination and discussion,” said Bill Delahunt, the Institute of Politics’ acting director. “His experience in leadership of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in investigating a broad range of controversial events and issues affords our students the opportunity to better understand how elected officials can impact diverse aspects of national life and policy.”
Chaffetz has joined Fox News as an on-air contributor and plans to write a book about the “deep state,” a reference to the federal government’s entrenched bureaucracy.