Some changes — mostly minor ones — are coming to Utah Transit Authority rail and bus routes beginning Sunday, one of three times a year that the agency tweaks schedules.
The tweaks include adding eight additional bus trips a day between Salt Lake City and Park City. But that Route 902 will now end service at the Kimball Junction Transit Center. (Connecting service is available there to free buses offered by Park City Transit).
The TRAX Green Line and FrontRunner will have minor schedule changes to improve reliability. Also, the last TRAX Red Line Sunday southbound trip from Bingham Junction to Daybreak has been cancelled.
In Salt Lake County, several bus routes will have schedule adjustments to allow easier transfers to TRAX trains and other bus routes, including Routes 33, 35, 39 and 41. Route 47 is shifting its last four westbound trips by six minutes to allow better connections with FrontRunner.
On Route 72, the area east of the Cottonwood Corporate Center has been eliminated, but that route will run more often, and run both earlier and later in the day.
UTA is canceling two bus routes, 664 and 665, that serve different gates at Hill Air Force Base from the Layton FrontRunner Station.
But several other routes in Davis and Weber counties will see increased service.
Route 613 (from Ogden Station to Weber Industrial Park) is adding four morning trips. Route 626 (West Roy to the Weber State University-Davis campus) will increase frequency to every 30 minutes during peak periods with new Saturday service every 60 minutes.
Route 627 (from WSU-Davis to the Davis Applied Technology College) will increase service to every 30 minutes during weekday peak times, every 60 minutes during weekday off-peak hours, with new service every 60 minutes on Saturday.
Sunday service will increase in frequency to every 30 minutes on Routes 612 (Washington Boulevard) and 603 (from Ogden Station to Weber State University).
Exact schedule information is available online at rideuta.com.