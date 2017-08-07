Happy Monday. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to declare that his political base is “bigger & stronger than ever before” despite the fact that polls show the contrary. Those polls, Trump added, are ”fake.” [WaPost]
Topping the news: Former state Sen. Steve Urquhart took to Facebook on Friday to criticize the LDS Church’s lobbying methods. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @juliaritchey: “Interestingly, Chaffetz is no longer a fan of congressional checks and balances on POTUS. *thinking emoji*”
-> From @gopTODD: “America to Hillary: 2000: You don’t have any experience 2008: It’s not you, we just LOVE him 2016: Actually, its you”
-> From @Patbagley: “Trump ‘working vacation‘ is when he loses the remote and has to yell for Gen Kelly to find it”
-> From @KenJennings: “To be president, you should have to be able to take care of an egg with the US painted on it for a week.”
-> Utah leaders working on “Operation Rio Grande” are still hashing out some of the details of their plain, but all parties involved agree speed is of the essence. [Trib]
-> The state Legislature voted to allow needle exchange programs for drug addicts, but now some officials are turning against the measure. [Trib]
-> A new report by the Tax Foundation ranks Utah No. 28 in the country for cost of living. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke argues that President Donald Trump is deepening Utah’s partisan divide. [Trib]
Nationally: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Sunday that investigations into leaks won’t target reporters. [NYTimes] [APviaWaPost] [Politico]
