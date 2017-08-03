In this Oct. 4, 2016, photo, Salt Lake County County Recorder Gary Ott sits with his chief deputy Julie Dole before the Salt Lake County Council's findings of the County Auditor's performance audit of his office in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said in a statement Thursday, July 20, 2017, that Ott, who has been placed under his family's guardianship after more than a year public questions about his mental capacity will resign his office, would resign his office Aug. 1. (Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)