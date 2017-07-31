A former state lawmaker who is running for a congressional seat has apologized for his behavior after he received a speeding ticket earlier this year, KSTU-TV reported.
Chris Herrod, who is running to represent Utah's 3rd congressional district, was stopped on Feb. 9 for driving 79 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 15, the station said in a story published Saturday.
In a recording of the traffic stop, Herrod tells the trooper: "I'm a former legislator that was honored. I'm happy to go on my credibility," according to KSTU.
During a court hearing in April about the speeding ticket, Herrod questioned the trooper's discretion of issuing a ticket at that rate of speed and began to dive into what he saw as a "policy issue," the station reported.
After arguing with Judge Sydney Magid of the Salt Lake City Justice Court over who has authority over Utah State troopers, Herrod said: "I'll rest my case at this point. Thank you. This is a joke!"
Magid found Herrod guilty and fined him $125, the station said.
In a phone interview with KSTU, Herrod apologized for his behavior.
"I'm the first to admit that nobody likes to get a ticket. I could have handled it much different," he said.
Herrod added that he meant no disrespect to the trooper and the judge.
"I'm sorry if I caused the judge any disrespect and certainly didn't mean to disrespect the officer," he said. "I have great respect for the officer and what they were doing."
The U.S. House of Representatives seat that Herrod, a Republican, and others are running for was vacated by Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who served as chairman of the powerful House Governmental Oversight Committee. Chaffetz made a surprise decision to step down at the end of last month less than halfway through his new term to spend more time with his family.