As due diligence, he added, the county will send out a postcard in the next day or two informing unaffiliated voters of the "oversight" and asking them to only fill out the city portion of their ballots. The gaffe was reminiscent of one in Utah County in 2004, when some 30,000 voter ballots cast were missed in the first count and later added in. When included in the tally the missing votes —which had been marked as straight-party ballots ­— did not change the outcome of a single race.