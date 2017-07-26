Additionally, Miller said, "he just believes more than ever in Washington, D.C., we need problem-solving conservatives rather than puritanical conservatives. He knows coming from local government himself (Herbert was a former Utah County commissioner) the kind of problem-solving skills that are necessary to govern and admires that in Mayor Curtis and what he's done in Provo and believes that will translate well into what we need in Washington, D.C. — more problem solving and less purity contests."