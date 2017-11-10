New York • Since The New York Times published allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in October, multiple men in Hollywood and media have faced allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to rape. A look at some of the men accused:

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2013 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein attends a screening of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" in New York. More than 75 women have publicly accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior ranging from requests for massages to intimidating sexual advances to rape. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Producer Harvey Weinstein

Accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or assault. Fired by The Weinstein Co. and expelled from various professional guilds. Under investigation by police departments in New York, London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Jeremy Piven participates in the "Wisdom of the Crowd" panel during the CBS Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at CBS Studio Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. Piven has responded to another allegation of sexual misconduct against him by saying he hopes the string sexual harassment allegations sweeping Hollywood will lead to “a constructive dialogue on these issues.” Piven made the statement on Twitter while denying an accusation made against him from an advertising executive. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Jeremy Piven

Accused by three women of sexual misconduct. He denies all allegations.

FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Kevin Spacey

Accused by at least 14 men of sexual misconduct or assault. London police reportedly investigating a sexual assault. Fired from “House of Cards” and replaced in Ridley Scott's completed film “All the Money in the World.” His former publicist has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Brett Ratner arrives at the Wolfgang Puck's Post-Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hollywood's widening sexual harassment crisis ensnared another prominent film director when six women, Including actress Olivia Munn, accused Ratner of harassment or misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report, on Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Filmaker Brett Ratner

Accused by at least six women of sexual harassment. Playboy shelved projects with Ratner and Ratner stepped away from Warner Bros. related activities. He denies the allegations.

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, actor Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia. Jenny McCarthy said on her Sirius XM show Nov. 9, 2017, that Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995. A Seagal spokesman has denied the McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

Actor Steven Seagal

Accused by two women of rape. He denies the allegations.

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Louis C.K. arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial new film “I Love You, Daddy” has been canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Louis C.K.

Accused by five women of sexual misconduct. Planned release of film "I Love You, Daddy" halted. Netflix special canceled. He says the allegations are true and has apologized.

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013 file photo, actor Ed Westwick arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of the feature film "Romeo and Juliet" at the ArcLight Hollywood, in Los Angeles. The BBC said Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, it is pulling a new Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule because of a sexual assault allegation against actor Westwick. Westwick has strenuously denied the allegation. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Ed Westwick

Accused by two women of sexual assault. The BBC pulled an Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule and halted production on a second sitcom starring the "Gossip Girl” actor. Los Angeles police are investigating. He denies the allegations.

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Dustin Hoffman arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hoffman is apologizing for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985. Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and “talked about sex to me and in front of me.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Dustin Hoffman

Accused by woman of sexual harassing when she was 17. He has apologized for his behavior.

FILE - In this March 25, 2015 file photo, Matthew Weiner arrives at The Black And Red Ball In Celebration Of The Final Seven Episodes Of "Mad Men" in Los Angeles. A former writer on "Mad Men" tells the website The Information that series creator Weiner harassed her at work. The allegation by Kater Gordon was reported Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, and denied in a statement released by Weiner's publicist. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

“Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner

Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He denies the allegation.

Actor Robert Knepper

Accused by one woman of sexual assault. He denies the allegations.

Jeffrey Tambor attends 2017 Outfest Film Festival - "Transparent" Season 4 at the Directors Guild of America on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Jeffrey Tambor

One woman alleges sexual misconduct. He denies the allegation.

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest "The Gambler" in Los Angeles. Beverly Hills police say they're investigating complaints against film mogul Harvey Weinstein and writer-director Toback, who've been the subjects of sexual harassment allegations. The Police Department acknowledged Tuesday night, Oct. 31, 2017, that it's received multiple complaints against the two men. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Writer-director James Toback

Accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment. Beverly Hills police investigating complaints. He has denied the allegations to the Los Angeles Times.

Producer Chris Savino

Accused of harassing up to 12 women. Fired from Nickelodeon. He has apologized for his behavior.

FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, Roy Price, of Amazon Studios, left, arrives at the premiere of "I Love Dick" in Los Angeles. Amazon Studios says it has accepted the resignation of its top executive, Roy Price, following sexual harassment allegations made by a producer on the Amazon series "Man in the High Castle."(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Amazon executive Roy Price

Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He resigned from Amazon.

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, producer Mark Halperin participate in "The Circus of Politics" panel during the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Veteran journalist Halperin is apologizing for what he terms "inappropriate" behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive. The co-author of the best-selling book "Game Change" told CNN Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2017, that he's "deeply sorry" and is taking a "step back" from day-to-day work to deal with the situation. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Journalist Mark Halperin

Accused of harassing about 12 women while at ABC News. Book contract terminated. Fired from job at NBC News. He has denied some of the allegations.

New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish

Multiple sexual harassment allegations. He has resigned from the magazine.

FILE - In this June 9, 2013 file photo, literary editor Leon Wieseltier poses for a photograph in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Atlantic magazine is removing contributing editor Leon Wieseltier from its masthead after allegations emerged this week that Wieseltier harassed numerous women during his years with The New Republic. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File)

New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier

Accused of sexually harassing numerous women. Removed from the masthead of The Atlantic magazine. He has apologized for his behavior.

FILE - In this March 18, 2015 file photo, former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Michael Oreskes poses for a photo at AP headquarters, in New York. The Associated Press said it received a single complaint of "unwelcome and inappropriate verbal communication" by former executive Michael Oreskes, who lost his job as National Public Radio newsroom chief following sexual harassment reports. Oreskes was vice president and senior managing editor at the AP from 2008 to 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller, File)

NPR news chief Michael Oreskes

Accused of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment by at least four women while at The New York Times, NPR and The Associated Press. He has been ousted from NPR.

Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner

Accused by one man of sexual harassment. He says he did not intend to make the accuser uncomfortable.

Billboard magazine executive Stephen Blackwell

Accused of sexual harassment by one woman. He has resigned from the magazine.

Artforum publisher Knight Landesman

Accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and sued by one woman. He has resigned from the magazine.

Webster Public Relations CEO Kirt Webster

Accused of sexual assault by one woman. Firm renamed and Webster is "taking time away'"

FILE - In this May 31, 2015 file photo, chef John Besh attends the Supper to benefit the Global Fund to fight AIDS in New York. Besh is stepping down from the restaurant group that bears his name after a newspaper reported that 25 current or former employees of the business said they were victims of sexual harassment. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

Celebrity chef John Besh

Accused by 25 women of sexual harassment. He has stepped down from the company he founded.