New York • Newly leaked documents show that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has a stake in a shipping company that does business with a gas producer partly owned by the son-in-law of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The group of journalists behind the Panama Papers reports that leaked records show Ross has a stake in Navigator Holdings. Navigator got 8 percent of its revenue last year shipping gas from Sibur.

Sibur was once more than 20 percent owned by Putin's son-in law.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists is reporting on a leak of 13.4 million records of offshore entities in tax havens.