FILE - This is a Dec. 28, 2015 file handout photo portrait of the Swedish journalist Kim Wall taken in Trelleborg, Sweeden. Danish police said Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, that DNA tests from a headless torso found in the Baltic Sea matches with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on an amateur-built submarine that sank earlier this month. Wall, 30, was last seen alive on Aug. 10 on Danish inventor Peter Madsen's submarine, which sank off Denmark's eastern coast the day after. Madsen, who was arrested on preliminary manslaughter charges, denies having anything to do with Wall's disappearance.(Tom Wall via AP, File)