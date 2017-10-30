NBC News terminated its contract on Monday with political journalist Mark Halperin following revelations last week that Halperin had sexually harassed multiple women years earlier.
Halperin, 52, will no longer work for NBC or its sister cable network MSNBC, a network spokesman confirmed.
The decision to terminate Halperin's contract makes permanent a preliminary announcement last week from NBC saying he would not appear on NBC pending a review of the allegations.
A dozen women have accused Halperin of unwanted contact, including assault, while he was political director at ABC News over a period stretching from 1994 to 2004.
Halperin was a senior political analyst on NBC and a semi-regular guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
NBC is the last of Halperin's several employers to drop him since CNN broke the news of his alleged misconduct Wednesday night.
HBO said last week it was dropping a miniseries based on "Game Change," the bestselling book series about presidential campaigns that Halperin co-authored. Showtime has also dropped Halperin from "The Circus," a show about the campaign, and Penguin Press has scrapped plans to publish Halperin's book about the 2016 campaign.