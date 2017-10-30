NBC News terminated its contract on Monday with political journalist Mark Halperin following revelations last week that Halperin had sexually harassed multiple women years earlier.

Halperin, 52, will no longer work for NBC or its sister cable network MSNBC, a network spokesman confirmed.

The decision to terminate Halperin's contract makes permanent a preliminary announcement last week from NBC saying he would not appear on NBC pending a review of the allegations.

A dozen women have accused Halperin of unwanted contact, including assault, while he was political director at ABC News over a period stretching from 1994 to 2004.

Halperin was a senior political analyst on NBC and a semi-regular guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

NBC is the last of Halperin's several employers to drop him since CNN broke the news of his alleged misconduct Wednesday night.