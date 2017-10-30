Phoenix • A tribal court has cleared the way for gay couples to marry on an American Indian reservation in the Phoenix area after a two-year legal battle that could have repercussions for Native Americans elsewhere.

The Arizona Republic reports the court ruled that same-sex couples have a fundamental right to marry under the constitution of the Ak-Chin community and the Indian Civil Rights Act of 1968.

Ak-Chin Indian Community Chairman Robert Miguel says he would not appeal the ruling.