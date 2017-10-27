1 of 13 View Caption

People wave "estelada" or pro independence flags in Barcelona, Spain, after Catalonia's regional parliament passed a motion w... People react as they celebrate the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia outside the Catalan Parliament, in Bar... People react as they celebrate the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia outside the Catalan Parliament, in Bar... People react as they celebrate the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia outside the Catalan Parliament, in Bar... People react as they celebrate the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia outside the Catalan Parliament, in Bar... Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy acknowledges applause from the chamber after a speech at the Senate in Madrid, Spain, Fr... Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy makes a speech at the Senate in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Rajoy has appealed... People wave "estelada" or pro independence flags celebrating in the street in Barcelona, Spain, after Catalonia's regional pa... People wave "estelada" or pro independence flags outside the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, after Catalonia's regiona... Pro independence supporters celebrate in the street in Barcelona, Spain, after Catalonia's regional parliament passed a motio... People react as they watch the parliament session on a huge screen during a rally outside the Catalan parliament in Barcelona... People react as they watch the parliament session on a huge screen during a rally outside the Catalan parliament in Barcelona... People react as they celebrate the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia outside the Catalan Parliament, in Bar...