1 of 15 View Caption

(photo courtesy Utah State Historical Society) John F. Kennedy speaks at the Tabernacle at Temple Square on September 26, 196... 1962 portrait of President John F. Kennedy seated at his desk in at the White House in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo) In this Feb. 27, 1959 file photo, Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Mass., is shown in his office in Washington. Monday, May 29, 2017 m... FILE - In this 1938 file photo, John F. Kennedy, right, poses aboard an ocean liner with his father Joseph P. Kennedy, center... U.S. President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy leaving church after Easter services at St. Edwards Catholic C... Hands reach out to greet President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy upon their arrival at Dallas Love Field,... FILE - In this June 6, 1983 file photo, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, left, and her son John F. Kennedy Jr., wait to hear a spe... FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with K... FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1962 file photo, John F. Kennedy, Jr., son of the president, watches from the rose garden with his mo... FILE - In this Oct. 1, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leave St. Mary's Church i... FILE - In this Sept. 10, 1979 file photo, John Kennedy Jr. waits in registration line at Brown University in Providence, R.I.... photo courtesy Utah State Historical Society John F. Kennedy greets a crowd at the airport before giving a speech at Temple ... photo courtesy Utah State Historical Society John F. Kennedy leaves the Hotel Utah before giving a speech at Temple Square o... photo courtesy Utah State Historical Society John F. Kennedy greets people at the Hotel Utah before giving a speech at Templ... FILE - In this June 5, 1961 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II poses with U.S. President John F. Kennedy, before a state dinner a...