FILE - This Aug. 29, 2002 file photo, shows the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona. A new report by a federal watchdog outlines a history of sexual harassment on river rafting trips run by Grand Canyon National Park. The report obtained by The Associated Press comes after 13 current and former park employees filed a complaint in 2014 saying women had been abused. Its set to be released later Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, by the Department of the Interiors Office of Inspector General. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)