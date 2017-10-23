Myeshia Johnson is presented with the U.S. flag that was draped over the casket of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, during his burial service at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Memorial Gardens in Hollywood, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Mourners remembered not only a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman but his three comrades who died with him. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)