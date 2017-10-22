In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 photo, T-shirts for sale with #VegasStrong hang at a gift shop at McCarran International airport in Las Vegas. Las Vegas has moved to rebrand itself after the Oct 1, 2017 shooting that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others. A salesman at the store said proceeds from the sales will go to an official fund to help shooting victims. (AP Photo/Anita Snow)