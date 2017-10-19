McCain has a history with Peter Doocy, too. During his campaign for president, in 2008, McCain participated in a town hall event at Villanova University, moderated by MSNBC's Chris Matthews. The younger Doocy was a student at Villanova and asked McCain this question about the Democratic primary: "I'm sure that you saw one of your Democratic opponents, Hillary Clinton, recently drinking whiskey shots with some potential voters. Now, I was wondering if you think that she's finally resorted to hittin' the sauce, just because of some unfavorable polling. And I was also wondering if you would care to join me for a shot after this."