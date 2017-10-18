FILE - This Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen in New York. Twitter vowed to crack down further on hate speech and sexual harassment on its platform, days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet-storm that the company was "still" not doing enough to protect its users. In an email shared with The Associated Press Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, Twitter's head of safety policy outlined the new guidelines to the company's Trust and Safety Council, a group of outside organizations that advises Twitter on its policies against abuse. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)