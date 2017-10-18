1 of 3 View Caption

Unidentified bystanders embrace as police and Emergency Medical Services respond to a shooting at a business park in the Edge... Police and Emergency Medical Services respond to a shooting at a business park in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Md., W... Police respond to a shooting at a business park in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Kenne...