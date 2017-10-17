Within 24 hours of the initial detection, it seemed as though half the telescopes in the world — and several more in space — were tilted toward SSS2017a, recalled Stephano Valenti, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Davis who took part in the optical search. "We were calling colleagues to talk, saying, 'I cannot tell you why, but can you observe this object?'" he said. "Everyone was working together, sharing everything they had as soon the information was coming online. . . . I think this one was the most exciting week of my career."