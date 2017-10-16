In this Saturday, Oct. 14 2017 photo, people affected by Hurricane Maria bathe in water piped from a mountain creek, in Utuado, Puerto Rico. Raw sewage is pouring into the rivers and reservoirs of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Ricans without running water are bathing and washing their clothes in contaminated streams. At least four people have died of diseases caught from dirty water. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)