"As I read all of the #Me Too posts out there I feel heartbroken. So many women have been sexually assaulted. And many in their youth. As I think to myself "it's never happened to me." I realize that while I've not been sexually assaulted I have been sexually harassed (many times before.) Sadly that's the case with most women at some point in their lives right? . . . Seeing so many women vocalize that they have been sexually assaulted or harassed gives more women the courage and bravery to speak up, tell someone, and not feel so ashamed."